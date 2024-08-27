Rs 55/kg in wholesale: Onion rates in Chennai make you cry

CHENNAI: The price of one-kilo of onions surged to Rs 50-55 at the wholesale market due to shortage in supply from Nasik for the last few days. Retail vendors were selling it for Rs 60-70/kg.

Wholesale traders anticipated that the price to reduce within the next two weeks to prevent the surge to Rs 100/kg.

“On any given day, the Koyambedu wholesale market receives 100 truckloads of onions. However, recently only 50-60 vehicles have arrived at the market. Heavy rainfall in Nasik has affected production as the crops were damaged, and the transportation issue worsened the situation. This resulted in the sudden surge in the price in the city,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.

However, traders predicted that the supply might be steady within the next 10-15 days. “If normal weather prevailed across the country, there might be a steady supply of vegetables, which would decrease the price-rise. But if the situation continues, expect the prices to surge to Rs 100/kg,” he added.

Prices of small onions fluctuate often. The wholesale price was Rs 80/kg on Monday, and Rs 100/kg in the retail market.

Despite the price surge, there has been a steady sale in the last few days. Onion is an essential food commodity for Chennaiites, who would purchase the vegetable even if it costs Rs 100/kg.

“Similarly, the price of carrots, broad beans and peas also increased recently. It has been sold for Rs 80-90/kg, Rs 60-70/kg and Rs 200/kg respectively,” said R Babu, another trader at the market.

Wholesale price/kg

Carrots Rs 80-90

Broad beans Rs 60-70

Peas Rs 200

Tomatoes Rs 20-25

Potato Rs 35

Beetroot Rs 10

Brinjal, ladies finger and gourd varieties – Rs 20-25 each

Small onions Rs 80