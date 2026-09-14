Chennai

Onion, ginger gets costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on September 14, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Koyambedu market
Koyambedu market
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai largely unchanged on Monday (September 14), compared to the rates recorded on September 8. Onion and ginger prices increased, while Ooty carrot and green chilli prices declined.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 70 per kg

Tomato: Rs 30 per kg

Potato: Rs 35 per kg

Beans: Rs 70 per kg

Ginger: Rs 170 per kg

Coconut: Rs 56 per piece

Shallot: Rs 90 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Ooty carrot: Rs 60 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 60 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Spinach: Rs 8 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch

Chennai's Koyambedu market
Traders
Vegetable
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