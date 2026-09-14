Onion, ginger gets costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on September 14, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai largely unchanged on Monday (September 14), compared to the rates recorded on September 8. Onion and ginger prices increased, while Ooty carrot and green chilli prices declined.
Onion: Rs 70 per kg
Tomato: Rs 30 per kg
Potato: Rs 35 per kg
Beans: Rs 70 per kg
Ginger: Rs 170 per kg
Coconut: Rs 56 per piece
Shallot: Rs 90 per kg
Ooty carrot: Rs 60 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 60 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 8 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch