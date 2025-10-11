One year later, Kavaraipettai train accident leaves commuters derailed

CHENNAI: For the residents of Kavaraipettai, Saturday marks a sombre anniversary. On October 11 last year, at 8:31 pm, just as Ayudha Pooja celebrations were concluding, the area was shaken by the news of a major accident at the local railway station.

The Bagmati Express, travelling from Bihar to Mysore, had collided with a stationary goods train, derailing 13 coaches and injuring 19 passengers. Miraculously, there were no fatalities.

One year later, the case remains mired in the investigation stage. In a significant development this past July, the final investigation report by the Commissioner of Railway Safety concluded that the incident was an act of sabotage. The case has since been handed over to the Government Railway Police (Tamil Nadu Police) for further action.

A senior government railway police official confirmed this finding to DT Next, stating, “Investigation is undergoing.”

A visit to the Kavaraipettai railway station reveals haunting physical reminders of the event. The skeletal remains of eight derailed coaches still lie beside the tracks, slowly being reclaimed by overgrown weeds. The scattered wreckage in the area serves as a visual testament to the force of the collision, a chilling echo of an accident that could have been far more tragic.

While the immediate danger passed, a lingering issue continues to affect passengers along the Chennai Central-Gummidipoondi line: severely reduced train frequency.

Official data shows there are 88 services on weekdays on the suburban section, with 84 on weekends. However, on-ground reality tells a different story.

During a recent visit, it was observed that after a train from Central station arrived at 12:50 pm, the next service was not until exactly one hour later at 1:50 pm. A similar gap was noted in the afternoon, with trains departing at 2:02 pm and the next arriving only at 2:41 pm.

Residents confirm that such hour-long waits are the norm. Meenakshi, a local resident, highlighted the commuting dilemma: “The main commuting is through trains and though we could say the bus services are available, we have to catch several buses to reach Central station which is very difficult.”

This reliance on rail travel was acutely felt on the night of the accident itself, when the blocked route stranded regular commuters and hampered access for those trying to reach the site.

The infrequency of service is a burden for all daily commuters. Midhila V, who travels daily from Elavur to Egmore, points out the challenges, especially in the early morning. “There’s a long gap between each service. For instance, on Tuesday, I got the train around 5:30 am, but it reached Chennai around 7:45 am. Travel time is also longer as the trains are halted for express trains.”

A year on, as the official investigation into the sabotage continues silently, the people of Kavaraipettai navigate a more visible — a disrupted railway service that adds hours and hardship to their commutes, a persistent reminder of the accident that shook their community.