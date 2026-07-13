One wish willow: Metro Rail users suggest ways to improve commute

Surprisingly, a high number of suggestions were made with regard to passengers using mobile phones on speakers without headphones. And, following this and after repeated requests placed by passengers, CMRL introduced a fine of up to Rs 2,500 for those using a phone on speaker. “Well, that is one wish fulfilled,” said a regular commuter, Rohan Ravikumar, pointing out that mandating such discipline was inevitable.

Some of the other suggestions/wishes by commuters are escalators for both claiming up and getting down on all current and upcoming Metro stations, better lift access at all stations, allowing bicycles inside Metro stations, continuous supply of AC, charging points that would help for long distance travellers, improved last mile connectivity, specifically additional mini buses to Velachery and Porur areas, imposing discipline while taking escalators (walk left, stand right), dedicated Metro radio and introduce electric buggy car facility to avoid walking at Metro stations.

Additionally, commuters made some interesting wishes like an opportunity to ride with the train operator, an internship at CMRL, and allowing pets to commute with their owners.