One table, many homes: Women celebrate India's diverse food culture in Chennai

There is no menu, no chef introducing the spread and no one waiting to be judged. Instead, every woman takes a turn introducing the dish she has brought, explaining where it comes from and why it matters. Yet everything on the table has one thing in common: it reminds someone of home.

That is exactly what food revivalist Yogita Uchil envisioned when she started The Shared Table. This recurring gathering brings together women from different professions, backgrounds and cultures to celebrate food. The gathering was born from a simple realisation. "I work with a lot of women who showcase their food, and most of them are food entrepreneurs. But I realised I can't allow everybody to do a pop-up. So here, we tell people to bring the food they grew up eating, the food they feel nostalgic about and the food that belongs to their region. Indian cuisine is so diverse. We are teaching Indians about Indian food,” Yogita says.