One night, 3 robbery bids near Chennai Central

CHENNAI: In a brazen display of violence, armed robbers attacked three persons in separate incidents within a span of a few hours near the Central railway station on Tuesday night. The police have launched a search for the suspects.
In one incident, R Gunasekaran (54), a government employee from Tiruvannamalai, was waiting at a bus stop near Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to board a bus to his hostel when two men accosted him and demanded him to surrender his valuables. When Gunasekaran resisted, the suspects attacked him with a knife. When Gunasekaran ran inside the hospital to take cover, the suspects fled the scene.
In another incident on Walltax Road, armed robbers attacked a 25-year-old man, Sekar, and took away his mobile phone and Rs 5000 cash, police sources said.
On the same stretch, a guest worker, Mohammed Chand (25) of Bihar, was also attacked by armed robbers. Mohammed works as a biryani master at an eatery.
The police suspect the same gang to be behind all the three incidents.
The Flower Bazaar Police have registered a case and are pursuing CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to identify the suspects.