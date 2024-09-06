One-month-old baby girl rescued from garbage bin in Chennai

CHENNAI: A one-month-old baby girl was rescued from a garbage bin on the fourth main road in CIT Nagar, Saidapet on Thursday.

According to police the cries of the baby was heard by Kaliyaperumal, 40, a roadside mechanic, and he found the girl inside one of the three bins on the roadside.

On receiving information, Saidapet L&O team reached the spot rescued the child and later handed over to the all-women police station team.

Police said the child was wearing a blue coloured shirt and she was wrapped around by a piece of cloth.

The child has been admitted to the an orphanage home in T Nagar.

The home officials took the child to the Institute of Child Health Hospital in Egmore.

Doctors claimed that the child is stable now.

The Saidapet police have collected the CCTV camera footage to track the person who dropped the infant in the bin.