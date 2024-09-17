One killed as MTC bus falls from Maduravoyal bypass, crashes into auto on service road

CHENNAI: An autorickshaw driver was killed, and at least five passengers in an MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus were injured after the bus fell from the Maduravoyal bypass onto the service road and crashed into the auto on Monday evening.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus driver lost control as he swerved hard left to avoid hitting a two-wheeler, which made a sudden manoeuvre while moving ahead of the bus. The bus hit the crash barrier, came down the slope and crashed into an autorickshaw driver on the service road below, killing the auto driver.

The deceased man was identified as Dinesh. Around 4.30 pm, the MTC bus (route 104) was moving towards Tambaram from Red Hills along Maduravoyal bypass when the driver lost control.

Personnel from Koyambedu TIW rushed to the scene and secured the auto driver, who was crushed to death, and moved the passengers to a hospital.