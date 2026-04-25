‘One Health’ approach key to tackling emerging threats: experts at IMSACON 2026

The conference, hosted by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), brought together leading clinicians, researchers and policymakers for two days of scientific deliberations on infectious diseases, non-communicable conditions, and emerging technologies in healthcare.

Officiating Director D Kadambari said, “The ‘One Health’ approach integrates human, animal and environmental health systems to enable early detection and coordinated responses to future outbreaks.”