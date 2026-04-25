‘One Health’ approach key to tackling emerging threats: experts at IMSACON 2026

CHENNAI: Emphasising the need for an integrated response to emerging health threats, experts at the 41st National Conference of the International Medical Sciences Academy (IMSACON 2026) called for stronger cross-sector collaboration under the ‘One Health’ framework to safeguard public health.
The conference, hosted by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), brought together leading clinicians, researchers and policymakers for two days of scientific deliberations on infectious diseases, non-communicable conditions, and emerging technologies in healthcare.
Officiating Director D Kadambari said, “The ‘One Health’ approach integrates human, animal and environmental health systems to enable early detection and coordinated responses to future outbreaks.”
Former Director S C Parija flagged antimicrobial resistance as a “growing multi-sector threat requiring unified action”. IMSA President Dr K Jagadeesan stressed expanding collaborative research and academic outreach to deepen awareness and preparedness. Prof J Shanmugam underscored continuous surveillance to prevent zoonotic spillovers.
The conference featured national and international experts discussing oncology, AI in medicine, molecular diagnostics and public health surveillance, reinforcing its role as a key platform for interdisciplinary exchange and policy dialogue.
The event also honoured leading medical scientists and included a convocation recognising professional excellence.