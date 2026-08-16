One Ghatam, many srutis: A new way to tune into every concert

“The main reason for this innovation is that you can tune the instrument to any scale and any sruti. It is easily tuneable. The problem becomes noticeable when accompanying vocalists. While one singer may perform in C, another may sing in C sharp or even somewhere between two commonly used pitches. Since a clay ghatam has a fixed tone, the artiste has little choice but to use another instrument. With this instrument, you can tune it to whatever the singer needs,” he explains.

Guruprasad says some players have as many as 20 to 25 ghatams, so they are prepared for different concerts and singers. Carrying them, especially when travelling, is not easy. “This innovation would solve many of those problems,” he says.

The wooden instrument has another advantage. According to Guruprasad, it requires less force to play than the traditional clay pot. “You can use less power to play this ghatam than the power used for a normal clay ghatam,” he says.