One dead, 5 injured in cylinder blast at cloud kitchen in Chennai

The woman, S Preethi, suffered more than 90 per cent burns and died in the evening while undergoing treatment.

Janani (14), Usha (49), Kalpana (29), Jeevitha (17), and delivery worker Kannathasan (35), who had been waiting at the kitchen, sustained injuries and are in treatment at a private hospital.

According to the police, air conditioner repair work had been going on at the kitchen for three days. On Thursday, the mechanics who were using an R22 refrigerant gas-filling machine and welding gas cylinders on the ground floor left the equipment unattended while stepping out for lunch.