One book, many futures: Thousands of students turn up at RYA’s annual Book Bank event

That sense of purpose defined the Rajasthan Youth Association’s (RYA) 63rd Annual Book Distribution Function on Sunday, as the organisation welcomed thousands of beneficiaries into one of the country’s longest-running textbook lending initiatives.

“The Book Bank Project has always been guided by a simple objective – to ensure that no deserving student is deprived of education because of the cost of textbooks,” said Vivek Bomb, president of RYA.

Unlike a conventional book donation drive, the RYA Book Bank functions on a sustainable lending model. Students receive the textbooks required for each semester, return them after examinations and collect the next set for the following term, allowing every book to benefit multiple learners over the years. The initiative now issues more than 35,000 books annually to nearly 9,000 students pursuing arts, science, commerce and engineering courses, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.