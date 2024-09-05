On Teachers' Day, police detain 50 GCC teachers for protest against transfer

Begin typing your search...

    5 Sep 2024
    CHENNAI: About 50 teachers of the Greater Chennai Corporation schools were detained by the police after they protested on Thursday to revoke the transfer order of three headmasters and three teachers. These teachers were also not paid their salaries for the last month.

    More than 500 teachers from the Joint Action Committee of the GCC assembled to protest against the issue and demanded the payment of their salaries. While most of them were dispersed immediately by the police, as they were reaching the Ripon building for the protest, about 50 of them were detained at a community hall in Kilpauk.

    The teachers said that it was unlawful for the authorities to transfer them, that they should be paid for August, and transfer orders should be revoked. They also demanded a written assurance in this regard.

    Meanwhile, the officials from the education department of the GCC said the transfers were made after several allegations were levelled against these teachers, and the issues are being investigated.

