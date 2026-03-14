On simmer for two days, fire breaks out into blaze at Kodungaiyur dump yard

Officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Solid Waste Management department said the fire occurred at the biomining section of the dump yard. After it became a blaze, personnel from Fire and Rescue Services and Corporation rushed to the spot to control the fire and doused it by evening.



Residents say the fire has been burning for two days but officials did not attend to the alerts they had given till it broke out big this morning. “We had informed the local officials earlier but no action was taken,” alleged Velu who lives in Ezhil Nagar.



The wind had taken the fire along the Manali side, which prevented a large part of residential areas around the dump yard from being engulfed in smog. However, residents who live along Ezhil Nagar, Krishnamoorthy Nagar, and Kannadasan Nagar noted that the stench was unbearable in the morning. “Since early morning, heavy smoke and a strong stench have spread across the area. It became difficult to stay outside,” said a resident.