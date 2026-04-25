On-campus faculty pics, UIDs in Anna University’s norms to track ‘ghosts’

The action follows findings by Arappor Iyakkam, which revealed that 353 individuals were listed as working in multiple colleges during the 2023-24 academic year. A subsequent internal inquiry by the university found that over 1,000 faculty positions were filled using fake identities in 2024-25.

Acting on the findings, the university issued show-cause notices to 140 engineering colleges for falsifying faculty details. Administrative changes were also carried out, including the replacement of the Registrar and other officials, following the registration of a case by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in connection with the issue.