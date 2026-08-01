OMR chemical odour resurfaces | Unhappy with inspections, submit report: MLA tells TNPCB

The Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) said the characteristic “dead fish”-like and sulphurous odour briefly returned on July 29.

The residents’ body urged the TNPCB to make public its detailed inspection findings, undertake continuous emission monitoring and initiate stringent action against any industrial unit found violating pollution norms. In mid-July, residents along the OMR corridor sought a TNPCB probe into the recurring late-night odour, alleging that the smell had affected residents living along the nearly 20 km stretch of Thiruporur-Semmancheri.

FOMRRA had then said that the geographical spread of complaints and prevailing wind patterns pointed towards the Alathur SIDCO Pharmaceutical Industrial Estate, while clarifying that it had not identified any specific industrial unit as the source.