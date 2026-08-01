OMR chemical odour resurfaces | Unhappy with inspections, submit report: MLA tells TNPCB

CHENNAI: The recurring chemical odour that has troubled residents along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) corridor resurfaced on July 29 after a brief respite, prompting fresh concerns among residents. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, which inspected the industrial estates for two days, has not communicated with the findings, they say.
The Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) said the characteristic “dead fish”-like and sulphurous odour briefly returned on July 29.
The residents’ body urged the TNPCB to make public its detailed inspection findings, undertake continuous emission monitoring and initiate stringent action against any industrial unit found violating pollution norms. In mid-July, residents along the OMR corridor sought a TNPCB probe into the recurring late-night odour, alleging that the smell had affected residents living along the nearly 20 km stretch of Thiruporur-Semmancheri.
FOMRRA had then said that the geographical spread of complaints and prevailing wind patterns pointed towards the Alathur SIDCO Pharmaceutical Industrial Estate, while clarifying that it had not identified any specific industrial unit as the source.
As residents renewed demands for the TNPCB to release its inspection findings and strengthen monitoring, Tiruporur MLA Vijayaraj said that he was dissatisfied with the regulator’s preliminary inspection. “After the complaints, TNPCB deployed an air-monitoring vehicle at the Alathur SIDCO Pharmaceutical Industrial Estate on July 15 and 16, collected air samples and carried out observations over the two days,” he told DT Next. “TNPCB officials told me that while the odour was present, the measured levels were not that high. They attributed the smell reaching residential areas to changing sea breeze and wind circulation between day and night.”
However, the MLA was not satisfied with the two-day inspection and has asked them to submit a detailed report. “Only after that will I decide the next course of action. We plan to inspect the specific private facility and another industrial unit near Kelambakkam along with officials after receiving the detailed report,” he added.
TNPCB neither agreed nor denied about the findings of the inspection or whether there is any specific facility that is violating the norms.