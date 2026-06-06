Omnibus drops Chennai woman 45 km beyond destination, told to pay Rs 15,000 compensation

CHENNAI: An omnibus operator was directed to pay Rs 15,000 to a woman passenger from Chennai, who was dropped 45 km away from her intended destination, that too at night, despite repeated requests to stop the bus.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai (North), comprising President D Gopinath, and members Kavitha Kannan and TR Sivakumhar, passed the order on a complaint filed by Chennai-based beautician N Anandhi. She had boarded the Sri Meenakshi Travels sleeper bus from Koyambedu to Karungalakudi in Madurai on May 27, 2025, after paying Rs 1,363.95 for the ticket.
She was travelling to attend a wedding assignment and had specifically requested the driver to inform her upon reaching her destination, as her relatives were waiting there to receive her. However, the bus went past Karungalakudi without stopping. By the time Anandhi realised it, the bus was near Mattuthavani bus stand. She alleged that the driver ignored her plea to stop the vehicle midway, and that cleaner or helper was not available to assist passengers.
The bus operator contended that the driver did not permit the passenger to alight midway owing to safety concerns for a lone woman travelling at night
The commission noted that the woman eventually reached Mattuthavani around 12.15 am and lodged a complaint with the police, following which the travel operator arranged a car to take her back to Karungalakudi in the early hours of the next day.
The bus operator contended that the driver did not permit the passenger to alight midway owing to safety concerns for a lone woman travelling at night and claimed announcements regarding stops were made through the bus speaker system.
Rejecting this, the commission said that the operator had taken contradictory stands and held that the facts clearly established deficiency in service. It said the complainant had suffered mental agony, pain and sufferings after being dropped at a different destination during odd hours.
The Commission directed the travel operator to pay Rs 15,000 within 45 days, failing which the amount would carry 9 per cent annual interest from the date of filing of the complaint.