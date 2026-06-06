Omnibus drops Chennai woman 45 km beyond destination, told to pay Rs 15,000 compensation

The commission noted that the woman eventually reached Mattuthavani around 12.15 am and lodged a complaint with the police, following which the travel operator arranged a car to take her back to Karungalakudi in the early hours of the next day.



The bus operator contended that the driver did not permit the passenger to alight midway owing to safety concerns for a lone woman travelling at night and claimed announcements regarding stops were made through the bus speaker system.



Rejecting this, the commission said that the operator had taken contradictory stands and held that the facts clearly established deficiency in service. It said the complainant had suffered mental agony, pain and sufferings after being dropped at a different destination during odd hours.

The Commission directed the travel operator to pay Rs 15,000 within 45 days, failing which the amount would carry 9 per cent annual interest from the date of filing of the complaint.