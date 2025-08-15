Omni buses fined Rs 1.26 Lakh for overcharging passengers in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tambaram regional transport authorities have fined 18 omni buses a total of Rs 1.26 lakh for overcharging passengers during the recent long weekend, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Fares from the city to out-of-town destinations have reportedly surged by up to three times. Passengers noted that they were charged up to Rs 4,000 for travel from Chennai to Madurai, compared to the usual fare of Rs 600 to Rs 800.

Similarly, fares on routes from Chennai to Tirunelveli, Salem, Tiruchy, and other destinations have also risen by Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000.