Omni bus operators push for Koyambedu revival, digital enforcement, road tax cut

Addressing reporters, All Omni Bus Owners Association president Anbalagan said the association’s primary demand was the restoration of bus operations from Koyambedu for passengers travelling to southern districts.

“The shift to Kilambakkam has increased inconvenience for passengers from central and north Chennai. Around 70-80% of passengers still preferred boarding at Koyambedu,” he stated. “While Kilambakkam was useful for passengers from areas such as Tambaram, Guduvanchery and ECR, Chennai still requires a major central bus terminus with strong public transport connectivity.”