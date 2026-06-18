Omni bus crashes into borewell tractor near Madurantakam; one dead, 18 injured

The deceased was identified as Chellamuthu (48) of Karur. He died on the spot in the accident, police said.

According to police, the sleeper coach bus, carrying 36 passengers, was proceeding on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway when the accident occurred near Arappedu village. Preliminary investigations revealed that a borewell tractor travelling ahead of the bus suddenly slowed down after applying brakes, following which the bus crashed into the rear of the vehicle and overturned into a roadside ditch.

Motorists and local residents rushed to the spot and joined rescue efforts before police and emergency services arrived.