Omni bus crashes into borewell tractor near Madurantakam; one dead, 18 injured

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old passenger was killed and 18 others were injured after a private omni bus travelling from Karur to Chennai rammed a borewell tractor and overturned near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu in the early hours of Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Chellamuthu (48) of Karur. He died on the spot in the accident, police said.
According to police, the sleeper coach bus, carrying 36 passengers, was proceeding on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway when the accident occurred near Arappedu village. Preliminary investigations revealed that a borewell tractor travelling ahead of the bus suddenly slowed down after applying brakes, following which the bus crashed into the rear of the vehicle and overturned into a roadside ditch.
Motorists and local residents rushed to the spot and joined rescue efforts before police and emergency services arrived.
Eighteen passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital and the Madurantakam Government Hospital for treatment.
Police recovered the body of Chellamuthu and sent it to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Acharapakkam police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.
The crash also disrupted traffic on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway for nearly an hour before normal movement was restored.