Omni bus catches fire in Puzhal, passengers escape

CHENNAI: A omni bus travelling from Chennai to Nagercoil went up completely in flames as its front portion caught fire, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

At 8.00 pm on Friday, two drivers Kannan (42) & Mahesh (36) began the bus from Chennai to Nagercoil.

When the bus arrived at Chennai-Kolkata National Highway near Puzhal, the front part suddenly burst.

The driver, immediately stopped the bus and alerted the passengers to evacuate.

There were no casualties, according to reports.

However, as fire had spread into the entire bus, it got completely destroyed.

It is also reported that traffic was disrupted more than 3 hours.