Omandurar hospital launches 2-minute heart-health screening test at Rs 500

CHENNAI: Aiming to make advanced cardiac screening affordable and accessible to the public, the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH), Omandurar Estate, has introduced the CT Calcium Scoring test, a quick and precise tool to assess heart health.

“This is just a screening test, not a diagnosis,” said Dr J Cecily Mary Majella, Professor and Head of Cardiology and Senior Interventional Cardiologist at TNGMSSH.

While the test has been available in select private hospitals, its introduction at the government facility marks a major step in expanding preventive cardiac care.

“If the calcium score is below 400, it is normal. If it exceeds 400, it becomes significant. When it is above 1,000, it is severe, and an angiogram becomes necessary. However, even a nil calcium level does not entirely rule out cardiac issues,” Dr Majella explained to DT Next.

She noted that screening is beneficial for young and middle-aged individuals, among whom cardiac ailments are rising sharply. “Heart attacks are no longer confined to people above 40. We are seeing younger patients, even those without diabetes, hypertension, or smoking habits, presenting with heart problems. This screening will be especially beneficial for them. Every middle-aged person should include it in their routine health checks,” she said.

Describing the procedure, Dr Majella noted, “It is simple, non-invasive, and highly accurate. In just two minutes, without injections or medications, we can determine whether there are arterial blockages and assess calcium or cholesterol deposits. It enables timely intervention before a heart attack occurs.”

The hospital, which has been running a comprehensive health check-up programme for the past seven years, receives over 50 patients daily for full-body assessments priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 4,000. The CT Calcium Scoring test has now been added at a nominal cost of Rs 500, compared to around Rs 5,000 charged in private hospitals.

“This initiative brings a high-end cardiac screening test within reach of the common man,” Dr Majella said. “We encourage all patients undergoing routine or full-body check-ups to add this test. It is a small step that can make a big difference in saving lives.”

Public response to the facility has been overwhelmingly positive, with many welcoming the government’s efforts to promote preventive healthcare. “People are becoming more aware of the importance of early detection,” she observed.

“The government is ensuring that such advanced diagnostic tools are no longer exclusive to private hospitals. This is a major step towards equitable healthcare. Our mission is to move from treatment to prevention, because saving a life begins with timely screening,” Dr Majella added.