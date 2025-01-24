Omandurar GH gets Tesla MRI scan machine worth Rs 6.6 crore

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a 1.5 Tesla MRI Scan machine worth Rs 6.6 crore at the Tamil Nadu Government Multispecialty Hospital in Omandurar on Friday.

The features advanced software for neurology, cardiology, oncology, vascular surgery, and paediatric patients, and also uses AI for rapid scanning, reducing waiting times for patients.

“The digital X-ray machine scans 100 patients daily, and the cath lab scans 12 patients daily. Over 325 patients have been treated with robotic surgery free of cost at this hospital under the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme so far,” the minister said. “Robotic Surgery Centre (inaugurated in March 2022) provides specialised care, and the Maternal Screening Analyzer, which detects genetic disorders in the foetus, is also available at the hospital.”

The number of outpatients and inpatients have increased at the hospital over the years. To provide advanced treatment, various state-of-the-art medical equipment, including advanced CT scanners, CRM machines, and microscopes, are being procured for the hospital. At least 25 major surgeries are performed daily, and various diagnostic tests such as MRI scans, CT scans, and digital X-rays are also being conducted. There are over 30 MRI machines in various GHs across Tamil Nadu, including 1.5 Tesla and 3.0 Tesla machines.

Subramanian pointed out, “Several advanced equipment such as Auto MRI, Double Balloon Endoscopy, and High-end Cath lab are available in the GHs in Tamil Nadu, which are not available in any other GH in India. Technicians and doctors in our GHs have been trained on operating these machines, and use them effectively to provide better healthcare services.”

The State Health Department also plans to install MRI machines in other hospitals including in Villupuram, Dharmapuri, Chengalpattu, and Thoothukudi. Five have already been procured, which will be installed in these hospitals soon. “Five new PET CT machines have been installed in Salem, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli, and Thanjavur,” he added. “The government is working to install advanced equipment, including digital X-rays, CT scans, MRI, and PET CT, in all hospitals as needed.”