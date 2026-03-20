Old Washermenpet sewage leak leaves 400 families high & dry

CHENNAI: Residents of Solaiappan’s 3rd Lane in Old Washermenpet have been battling contaminated, discoloured water for ten days, allegedly due to damaged sewage pipelines left unchecked by the officials of the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and its contractors.
The crisis has forced nearly 400 families to trek 500 metres to the nearest hand pump on Solaiappan Street to collect water for basic household needs. While sewage pipeline work was reportedly completed last October, residents claim recent excavations for a new drinking water line punctured the infrastructure, leading to the current contamination.
According to residents of Solaiappan's 3rd Lane, while sewage pipeline work was completed last October, recent excavations for a new drinking water pipeline have caused significant issues. For 10 days, contaminated water has been flowing through household pipes and hand pumps.
Residents blame the delay on the contractor, who has taken up more than 10 local project works without the resources to complete them on time.
Civic activist Ramesh Ramadoss alleged that awarding multiple tenders to a single contractor with insufficient manpower has led to chronic delays across ten local projects. “The contractor’s inability to complete the work on time has created a mess of the situation,” he added.
"Carrying plastic pots through narrow, uneven lanes is a dangerous task," said resident A Saraswathi. "If I slip and get injured, who will take care of my family?"
The contamination has also left an impact on residents' daily budget.
S Sangeetha noted that families are now forced to purchase expensive "bubble top" cans for cooking and drinking. "We need the officials to finish these repairs and restore fresh water immediately," she urged.
A Metro Water official stated that while sewage pipe replacement was finished before the monsoon, the damage is likely to have occurred during the installation of new drinking water lines, which began a week ago.
“We have informed the contractor to rectify the damage. The work is expected to be completed by Friday," the official confirmed.