Old Washermenpet sewage leak leaves 400 families high & dry

The crisis has forced nearly 400 families to trek 500 metres to the nearest hand pump on Solaiappan Street to collect water for basic household needs. While sewage pipeline work was reportedly completed last October, residents claim recent excavations for a new drinking water line punctured the infrastructure, leading to the current contamination.

According to residents of Solaiappan's 3rd Lane, while sewage pipeline work was completed last October, recent excavations for a new drinking water pipeline have caused significant issues. For 10 days, contaminated water has been flowing through household pipes and hand pumps.