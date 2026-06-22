Officials to be held accountable if Velachery floods during monsoon, warns NGT

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone, has warned that government officials will be held personally responsible if Velachery experiences flooding during the upcoming northeast monsoon.
The tribunal expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of progress in restoring Velachery lake and removing encroachments, despite the case having been pending since 2020.
The issue stems from a petition filed by Kumaradasan, vice president of the Velachery Lake Protection Movement, seeking the removal of illegal structures on the lakebed. The tribunal later took up the matter suo motu.
When the case came up before a bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Prashant Hargava, the State government sought more time to file a report on restoration measures.
However, the bench expressed deep concern over the lack of tangible progress. The tribunal observed that instead of preventing encroachments and restoring the water body, pattas had allegedly been issued to encroachers.
Warning of strict accountability if Velachery faces flooding this year, the bench said the issue would be treated with the utmost seriousness.
The NGT noted that several government agencies, including the Highways Department, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, were among the major encroachers. Due to these encroachments, the lake’s catchment area has shrunk from 225 acres to nearly 50 acres.
Questioning why the government seeks flood relief funds while failing to prevent encroachments, the bench suggested that the Chennai Race Course area be developed into a flood mitigation reservoir rather than an ornamental water body.
The NGT directed the Water Resources Department to conduct a detailed study on the original extent, depth, and boundaries of Velachery lake, alongside the status of restoration efforts. The matter has been adjourned to July 28.