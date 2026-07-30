Officials neglecting us after TVK came to power, allege GCC councillors

DMK councillors alleged that projects initiated during the previous regime were being inaugurated by ministers without extending invitations to local councillors and zonal committee chairpersons. Additionally, several councillors reported that officials were skipping ward and zonal committee meetings entirely.

Criticising the biased conduct of GCC officials, Ward 99 DMK councillor Parithielamsurithi alleged that the Anna Nagar Zonal Officer was deliberately sidelining elected ward representatives to curry favour with the new Egmore MLA and Minister, Rajmohan.