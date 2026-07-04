Officers Training Academy showcases Army legacy at Metro stations

Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez, who unveiled the photos, said, “The displays are intended to communicate the academy’s core values of leadership, discipline and courage to the travelling public, while inspiring aspiring youth to explore the diverse career opportunities available in the Indian Army. The academy places equal emphasis on holistic development, intellectual rigour, physical fitness and character building as essential elements of military officer training.”

According to OTA Chennai, the initiative was intended to engage daily commuters, increase awareness about the academy’s training ethos and highlight various entry pathways into the Indian Army.