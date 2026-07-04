Officers Training Academy showcases Army legacy at Metro stations

CHENNAI: The Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, on Saturday (July 4) unveiled a series of colourful publicity displays at the OTA-Nanganallur Road Metro Station to showcase the academy’s history, legacy and career opportunities in the Indian Army.
The displays, featuring photographs and information on OTA Chennai’s legacy.
Installed across platforms and other prominent locations within the Metro station, the exhibits are aimed at raising public awareness about the academy and encouraging young people to consider a career in the Army.
Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez, who unveiled the photos, said, “The displays are intended to communicate the academy’s core values of leadership, discipline and courage to the travelling public, while inspiring aspiring youth to explore the diverse career opportunities available in the Indian Army. The academy places equal emphasis on holistic development, intellectual rigour, physical fitness and character building as essential elements of military officer training.”
According to OTA Chennai, the initiative was intended to engage daily commuters, increase awareness about the academy’s training ethos and highlight various entry pathways into the Indian Army.
Major General S Murugesan, Major General RM Srinivas, Archunan, Krishnamoorthy, and other senior officers of OTA Chennai and local military units participated in the event.