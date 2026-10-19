Of heirloom dolls, childhood memories and gratitude

For historian Meenakshi Devaraj, Ayudha Pooja, observed on Mahanavami in the state, brings back vivid childhood memories. The day is dedicated to expressing gratitude for the tools and objects used in everyday life, from the traditional aruvalmanai (vegetable cutter) to the uppu jaadi (salt container). “Much like Pongal, I remember how the entire house would be cleaned, and manjal and kungumam would be applied to almost everything possible, including doors, cupboards, the gas stove and more,” she recalls.

As a child, it was one of her favourite festivals. All the books at home would be placed in the pooja room for a day, which meant that the children were not expected to study. “All our books would be placed in the pooja room for a day, and nobody could ask us to take them out and study!” she says. The pooja for the family’s vehicles was another highlight, followed by a small amount of money that made the occasion even more exciting.

Among these memories, one object stands out: a tiny Saraswathi idol in her family home, believed to be more than a hundred years old. It would be placed on top of the books during the pooja. “As a child, I never truly appreciated her beauty. Today, I look at her with a different eye, admiring her beauty and the memories she brings back of Ayudha Pooja celebrations from my childhood,” she says.

After marriage, a Ravi Varma painting of Saraswathi became the centrepiece of Meenakshi’s Ayudha Pooja celebrations. The following morning, on Vijayadashami, a special pooja would be performed early, after which the children would be woken up and asked to sit down to study, marking an auspicious beginning to learning once again.