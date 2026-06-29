Odisha man killed by unidentified gang in Maraimalai Nagar

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth from Odisha was brutally murdered by an unidentified group near Maraimalai Nagar in the wee hours of Monday.
Mustaq of Odisha had arrived in Chennai via train nearly a month ago to search for a job and joined as a server at a private restaurant in the locality around 15 days ago, the police said.
He stayed in a bachelor's accommodation at Thirutheri near Singaperumal Koil. As usual, after completing his work, he returned to his room and went to sleep on Sunday night. The police stated that around three unidentified men allegedly entered the room during the wee hours and attacked Mustaq while he was asleep. His throat was slit.
Hearing his cries, neighbours rushed to the spot, but the killers had already fled. On receiving information, the Singaperumal Koil police rushed to the spot and found Mustaq dead. His body was sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem.
The police suspect that the killers could be from the northern states as Mustaq had joined work just 15 days ago and the motive behind the crime is unclear. The police are also investigating whether any personal or relationship-related issue could have led to the murder.
The Singaperumal Koil police have registered a case and are trying to trace the killers with the help of CCTV and mobile phone signals.