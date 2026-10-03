Odisha guest worker stabbed to death over money dispute in Velachery

Noushad Ali, a resident of Ayodhya Colony in Velachery, was constructing a new house where more than ten labourers from Bihar and Odisha were working. On Saturday morning, co-workers found Ranjan (35) from Odisha lying dead on the first floor with stab injuries.

They immediately alerted police, after which a team rushed to the scene and sent Ranjan's body to the Royapettah GH. A probe found that Ranjan had a monetary dispute with three other workers from Bihar -- Kasim (26), Tabir (28), and Sharipul (30).

Police said an argument broke out between them on Friday night, after which the three of them allegedly attacked Ranjan with a knife and fled the spot after killing him. Velachery Police have formed special teams to trace the suspects.