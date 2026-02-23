Octogenarian run over by van in temple premises in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: An 86-year-old woman died after she was run over by a load van inside the Vadivudai Amman Temple in Tiruvottiyur on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as E Kaliya Nayagi (86) of Tiruvottiyur.
The woman went to the temple with her daughter, Karpagam and was sitting inside the premises after offering prayers when the vehicle, which had entered to transport electric lights, reversed without noticing the seated woman and ran over her, the police said.
The woman was rushed to a private hospital in Tiruvottiyur, where she succumbed during the early hours of Monday. Tiruvottiyur police registered a case and arrested the driver, Sarath Sai (22).
In another accident near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district, two youths were killed after a private bus mowed their bike down near Ponpadi checkpost on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Yuvakesh (22) and Vijay (22), both from Arikkalpadi village near Arakkonam. Yuvakesh died on the spot, while Vijay succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.