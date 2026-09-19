Nursing worker hired as caregiver, locks ward inside toilet, flees with gold chain

Police arrested the woman and recovered the stolen gold chain and mobile phone from her within an hour.

Subramanian (78), a retired professor from the Madras Veterinary College, and his wife Nirmala (74), a retired teacher of Government Higher Secondary School in Nanganallur, were residents of Ayyappan Nagar, Madipakkam. Their two sons are settled in the US with their families.

As Nirmala required assistance at home, the couple had hired Chitra through a nursing and home-care service in Villivakkam. She had been working at their house since September 3.