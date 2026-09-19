Nursing worker hired as caregiver, locks ward inside toilet, flees with gold chain

CHENNAI: A nursing worker who was hired to take care of an elderly woman, locked her inside a bathroom and fled with her 10-sovereign gold chain and mobile phone at Madipakkam. The arrested woman was identified as Chitra (44), a native of Ariyalur.
Police arrested the woman and recovered the stolen gold chain and mobile phone from her within an hour.
Subramanian (78), a retired professor from the Madras Veterinary College, and his wife Nirmala (74), a retired teacher of Government Higher Secondary School in Nanganallur, were residents of Ayyappan Nagar, Madipakkam. Their two sons are settled in the US with their families.
As Nirmala required assistance at home, the couple had hired Chitra through a nursing and home-care service in Villivakkam. She had been working at their house since September 3.
On Friday, Subramanian went to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Nirmala and Chitra were alone at home. Police said Chitra told Nirmala that a tap in the bathroom could not be closed properly and asked her to check it. When Nirmala entered the bathroom, Chitra snatched the 10-sovereign gold thali chain from her neck, and locked her inside and fled after taking her mobile phone.
When Nirmala screamed for help, neighbours rushed to the house, opened the bathroom door and rescued her. After Subramanian alerted the police, Madipakkam police conducted an inquiry, registered a case and began tracking Chitra.
They traced Chitra to Madipakkam junction, where she was waiting for a bus. She was arrested and the 10-sovereign gold thali chain and mobile phone were recovered from her.