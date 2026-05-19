Nungambakkam hottest in summer with 39.1 degrees Celsius

CHENNAI: Extreme summer heat continues to grip Chennai on Tuesday, as Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature so far this summer in the city.
In the evening, a spell of moderate rain was witnessed in Nungambakkam and its neighbourhoods. According to observations of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the temperature in Nungambakkam marked 1.7 degrees Celsius above the normal maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius.
The highest overall temperature was recorded at Tiruttani with 40 degrees. In contrast, Ooty registered the lowest maximum temperature at 22.4 degrees on Tuesday.
Weather blogger, Pradeep John, popularly known as Tamil Nadu weatherman, said, “Hottest day of the year in Chennai City storms once again bypass for 3rd straight day and miss city isolated rains seen in Royapettah and Mandaveli belt. Next week will be the hottest days for Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Vellore belt.”
The intense heat triggers a moderate rain spell of rain witnessed in Nungambakkam and Kodambakkam areas.