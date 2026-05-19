Nungambakkam hottest in summer with 39.1 degrees Celsius

In the evening, a spell of moderate rain was witnessed in Nungambakkam and its neighbourhoods. According to observations of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the temperature in Nungambakkam marked 1.7 degrees Celsius above the normal maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius.

The highest overall temperature was recorded at Tiruttani with 40 degrees. In contrast, Ooty registered the lowest maximum temperature at 22.4 degrees on Tuesday.