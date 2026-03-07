Now, send a message on WhatsApp to call an ambulance in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Government of Tamil Nadu has introduced a new service that allows people to call an ambulance through WhatsApp.
People can send a “Hi” message to 94450 30725 to access the ambulance service. Through this service, ambulances can be dispatched quickly to people who are in emergency situations.
With the new WhatsApp-based ambulance service, the location and emergency request can be communicated much faster and more easily, reducing delays in sending help.
The initiative taken by the government therefore is praised by the people as a very helpful and smart move that could save time during emergencies.