Now, get real-time info on buses, platforms on CMDA's Kilambakkam terminus app

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister and CMDA chairperson PK Sekarbabu on Tuesday launched a KCBT mobile app to enhance commuters’ travel experience at the Kalaignar Centenary Mofussil Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam.

An official release said that the app simplifies travel, improves accessibility, and offers personalised assistance.

It has features like real-time bus details for TNSTC, SETC, and MTC buses, platform arrangements, directions to KCBT, and information on amenities.

The app also includes feedback and grievance redressal, helpline contacts, and bilingual support in English and Tamil. It’s now available for free download on Google play store and Apple app store. It’s available in both English and Tamil, making it accessible to all users.