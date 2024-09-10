Now, Chennaites can pay traffic violation fines via UPI mode

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP), with the help of State Bank of India, has now enabled payment of fines for traffic violations through UPI/QR code.

For payment through the Unified Payments Interface, motorists should visit the website https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/index/accused-challan and enter their challan number, vehicle registration number or driving licence number to proceed with the payment. Once entered, the "pay now" option should be clicked near the listed challan, and the UPI payment method should be opted in on the SBI ePay page.

"Through this initiative, GCTP has enhanced online digital payment methods, which will help motorists pay their fines conveniently through online platforms," an official release stated.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police introduced the e-challan system in 2011 and cashless payments in 2017 to facilitate easy payment of traffic challans through various options. The existing systems include payment through debit/credit cards, payment through the Paytm app, payment at post offices and TN e-Seva centres.