Now, apply online for PhD admissions at Madras University

CHENNAI: To make enrolment transparent, the University of Madras (UoM) has developed a separate online platform for PhD admissions for January 2025 session. Accordingly, students could track their application status through the portal.

As it was done for the engineering and Arts and Science colleges, candidates can enrol online and submit applications along with relevant enclosures to the concerned university department, affiliated colleges and research institutions where they can undergo their research work.

A notification from the UoM said that TN candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe were exempted from paying the application cost. Additionally, the university has also developed a separate online portal for supervisors (who keep track of PhD students) where they should submit information by using the candidate’s application number as user-ID and date of birth as password.

Last date to submit the application is on December 31. The departmental selection committee will convene and complete the entire admission process of conducting entrance exams and selection process on or before January 31.

The committee will conduct entrance exams, prepare the merit list of candidates and also verify their certificates. Communication about the candidate’s approval can be downloaded through the tracking system.