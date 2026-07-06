Now, apply for two-year Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery course

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has invited applications from women students for admission to its two-year Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course for the 2026-27 academic year.
The course, conducted by the GCC Public Health Department, will be offered at the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet.
Preference in admissions will be given to legal heirs of GCC employees and women who graduated from GCC schools. Women students from government and government-aided schools are also eligible to apply.
Candidates must have passed the Class 12 exam. Admissions will be made strictly on the basis of merit and in accordance with the TN government’s communal reservation policy.
Application forms will be available at the Communicable Diseases Hospital, Tondiarpet, till July 20 between 10 am and 4 pm on all working days. The application fee is Rs 50, payable in cash. Completed application forms must be submitted on July 24. The civic body said applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.