Now, apply for BS programmes at IIT-M by May 31

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has opened admissions for its BS degree programmes for the 2026 academic cycle, offering flexible higher education opportunities in emerging fields without the requirement of clearing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Applications will remain open till May 31.
The programmes, BS in Data Science and Applications, BS in Electronic Systems, BS in Management and Data Science, and BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology, are open to anyone who has completed Class 12, with no age restriction.
The programmes are delivered primarily online, while exams are conducted in person at centres across the country. Learners can pursue the courses either as standalone degrees or alongside regular undergraduate programmes such as BCom, BSc, BBA and Engineering.
The institute said that the programmes offered flexible academic pathways, enabling students to exit with a certificate, diploma or degree depending on their progress and career goals. “These BS degree programmes are designed to give students flexibility without compromising on quality,” said Prathap Haridoss, dean (academic courses), IIT-M. “There’s a growing need for learners to build strong foundations in data, technology and interdisciplinary thinking, regardless of their primary degree. This programme allows students to access IITM-level learning while pursuing other academic or professional paths.”
The institute also said eligible students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds could avail fee support of up to 75%. With enrolments from across the country, IIT-M said the programmes “reflected its larger objective of expanding access to quality higher education beyond conventional admission routes”.