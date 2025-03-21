Notorious rowdy shot and arrested by police in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai police have shot and arrested notorious rowdy Icourt Maharaja from Thoothukudi, who had been evading capture by hiding in the city.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Maharaja, who is involved in multiple criminal cases, was located in the Guindy area, following an investigation that led to the arrest of several of his associates during a police raid in the Adambakkam area.

The police action came after it was revealed that the rowdy gang from Thoothukudi had come to Chennai with the intent of murdering a jewellery store owner in Adambakkam. Maharaja, who was shot during the arrest, has been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.