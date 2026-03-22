Not quite lost in translation

Vincent says that his primary concern remains to be true to its ‘porul’. The form often does get distorted. He adds, “Tamil doesn’t really have punctuation, but to make it meaningful in English, you need to add punctuation marks. And I add them wherever necessary. I try to bring my best to match its standards in Tamil. Sometimes I am successful, and sometimes I am not.”

Translator Deepalakshmi J thinks otherwise. For her, poetry is easier to translate because of its short form. She adds that while translating, one need not be intimidated by the original writer, because ultimately it is the reader to whom the translation is. “One has to remember that while reading a piece of translation, the reader shouldn’t feel like it’s from another language but see it as its own.” She has won the Antonym Award for Best Translator at the Kolkata Poetry Confluence for translating popular Tamil poet Sukirtharani’s poems from Tamil to English. Adding another perspective to this, “The fragrance of the language descends on the work inevitably, no matter how much you try,” says Vincent.

The motive behind the pieces they pick to translate is often the need to bring a wider audience to what resonates with them. “I wanted many more people to read about Sukirtharani’s poems, as they deeply impacted me,” says Deepalakshmi. It is a very personal mission. To some, translation comes naturally. “When I read some work, I can see the Tamil lines popping at the back of my head,” says Anand with a smile.