Not just residents, even councillors oppose increasing GCC zones to 20

CHENNAI: Following the announcement by the State government to reorganise and increase the number of zones to 20 in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), ward councillors of Manali (Zone 2) urged civic authorities not to merge them, as it would impact developmental funds and relief materials during natural disasters.

The recent GO had noted that with the current population expected to exceed 85 lakh, the Municipal Administration had decided to increase the number of zones in the GCC from 15 to 20 by adding six new zones. The Manali zone would be merged with Tiruvottiyur (Zone 1) and Madhavaram (Zone 3).

Ward 16 councillor A Rajendran (Manali zone) said, “Whenever the shutters of Puzhal Lake are opened due to increase in water levels in the catchment areas during the northeast monsoon season, wards 15 and 16 are inundated every year, as the Kosasthalaiyar River and the Puzhal surplus are near Manali. In such situations, when the zone is merged with Tiruvottiyur and Madhavaram, it would be difficult to get relief materials. We’ll be unable to approach the authorities for at least a week when it’s flooded.”

He added that the zonal-level officials would have to travel 10 km to inspect or address civic issues, whereas the Manali zonal office was just 1-2 km away. “This is convenient for us to raise concerns in the areas,” he pointed out.

Similarly, Ward 17 Councillor R Jaisankar stated that even the public was not supportive of the government’s decision to merge zones. “They are familiar with the zonal-level officials and can raise complaints about civic issues in the areas. But when zones are merged, it creates confusion among the public as well,” he opined. “Additionally, in the Manali zone, works are underway to provide storm water drains, underground sewage links and drinking water to the residential areas. To resolve all these issues, they should not merge the zone.”

Many councillors lamented over the adverse impact such a merger would have on developmental funds, as fewer funds will be allocated to Manali. Also, when wards merge with the two zones, councillors would not get a chance to raise their grievances at the council and ward committee meetings.

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar told DT Next, “After the GO was passed, Manali councillors requested not to merge with Zones 1 and 3. Since it has been designated as an additional zone, the government has planned to merge it. We’ll take their concerns to the State government.”