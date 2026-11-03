Government must answer mockery with performance, says MHC; grants anticipatory bail to DMK councillor

When the prosecution alleged that D Sudha, Ward 95 councillor, used derogatory words against Vijay at a party function on October 7, the court noted that no complaint was lodged for 12 days and that a TVK functionary filed a complaint only on October 19, following which a notice under Section 35 (3) of the BNSS was served on her.

During the hearing, Sudha tendered an apology to the CM through an affidavit and also gave an undertaking promising to exercise restraint in future. She contended that the speech was directed against the head of a rival political party and not targeting any community or to incite violence. She further submitted that custodial interrogation was unnecessary as the police already possessed all the relevant materials.

Opposing the plea, the State argued that the speech amounted to naked abuse of the person occupying the highest elected office in the State and was intended to provoke cadres of rival parties.

After hearing the plea, Justice N Ramesh observed that political speech, however hostile or intemperate, was protected under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution and could be restricted only on the grounds specified under Article 19 (2).