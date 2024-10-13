Northeast monsoon to begin from 15.10.2024; NDRF on high alert

CHENNAI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on high alert in response to heavy rainfall warnings.

Ten teams, each comprising 300 personnel, are stationed in Arakkonam and prepared for immediate deployment.

As per Maalaimalar reports, NDRF officials directly communicate with the Tamil Nadu State Emergency Control Room to coordinate their efforts effectively.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has warned that the northeast monsoon is likely to be more than normal this year.

A low-pressure area will develop over the Bay of Bengal tomorrow (October 14), leading to the onset of the monsoon.

While last year's monsoon officially began on October 21, this year it is expected to start earlier.

As a precaution, an orange alert has already been issued for Chennai and neighbouring districts, including Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur.

With heavy rain warnings in effect, the NDRF is fully prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise.