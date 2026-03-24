North Indian flyer held for smuggling 5 kg hydroponic ganja

CHENNAI: The Customs officials on Sunday arrested a North Indian passenger who had allegedly smuggled in 5 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 5 crore from Vietnam via Brunei.
Additional Air Intelligence have deployed, following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), to monitor passengers at the city airport. On Sunday night, while monitoring passengers arriving from Vietnam, the officers intercepted a 25-year-old man, who had travelled to Vietnam from Delhi but reached Chennai via Brunei.
As the flyer gave evasive replies, he was taken to the Customs office for detailed inspection. While examining his luggage, the officers found 10 polythene-wrapped parcels and discovered hydroponic ganja concealed in them. The total quantity of the recovered contraband was 5 kg, estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore in the international market.
The officers immediately arrested the man and seized his belongings and the ganja. During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the passenger was a courier for an international drug trafficking network and had reached Chennai to hand over to contacts.
The seizure was reported to the ECI, and the officials are now investigating the persons behind the smuggling network. They also noted that such high-grade ganja was smuggled in from countries like Thailand, Sri Lanka and parts of West Asia, however, this case was a first involving Vietnam and Brunei to Chennai.