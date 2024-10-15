Begin typing your search...

    The fire personnel is actively engaged in rescue operations, using boats to evacuate elderly residents, adults, and children trapped in their homes.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Oct 2024 4:50 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-15 11:33:54  )
    CHENNAI: Continuous heavy rain has caused severe flooding in the residential areas of AGS Colony in Velachery, with over 10 streets submerged. The fire personnel is actively engaged in rescue operations, using boats to evacuate elderly residents, adults, and children trapped in their homes.

    In addition to rescue efforts, corporation employees are working to remove stagnant rainwater using heavy-duty motors.

    Since midnight, various parts of Chennai have experienced relentless rainfall, resulting in widespread waterlogging.

    Online Desk

