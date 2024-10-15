CHENNAI: Continuous heavy rain has caused severe flooding in the residential areas of AGS Colony in Velachery, with over 10 streets submerged. The fire personnel is actively engaged in rescue operations, using boats to evacuate elderly residents, adults, and children trapped in their homes.

Also read: Chennai rains LIVE: Waterlogging, traffic updates from around Chennai, suburbs on 15.10.2024

In addition to rescue efforts, corporation employees are working to remove stagnant rainwater using heavy-duty motors.

Also Read: Chennai Corporation issues helpline numbers for rain-related complaints and rescue

Since midnight, various parts of Chennai have experienced relentless rainfall, resulting in widespread waterlogging.