North East Monsoon: Fire department attends 211 snake calls across TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) department on Tuesday attended a total of 211 rescue calls across the state seeking to secure snakes in residential compounds during the rains that lashed the city and other parts of the state.

In northern region which comprises Chennai City and surrounding districts - Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengelpet, TNFRS personnel attended 43 snake rescue calls.

In Chennai, there was tree fall at 14 places and a joint team of police and fire department personnel removed the trees.