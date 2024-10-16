North East Monsoon: Exempt diff-abled from duty during disasters, CM urged

CHENNAI: Citing the difficulties during natural disasters, the Udavikkaram Association on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking an exemption for differently-abled government employees from official duties.

K Gopinath, the State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Udavikkaram Association, working for the welfare of Persons with Disability (PwD) had written a letter to the chief secretary to the government N Muruganandam and the chief minister to consider the request of PwDs.

“Considering the practical problems, difficulties, and the safety of the differently-abled persons and as mentioned in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and according to the National and State Disaster Management Act, Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers Welfare Board (TNUAWDA) requests the chief minister MK Stalin to pass orders fully exempting the differently-abled employees working with state government from performing the official duties,” the letter stated.

Besides the government employees, the PwDs working with government undertakings should also be given an exemption during times of flood, heavy rains, and natural calamities. In addition, the letter requested that the period of absence should be treated as 'on duty'.