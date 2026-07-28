North Chennai RWA Federation plans candlelight rally against Kodungaiyur waste-to-energy project

The federation said the event, titled ‘Prosperous North Chennai – A Generation’s Dream’, will bring together around 10,000 residents. It also plans to invite leaders of political parties that opposed the proposed incinerator

Federation president TK Shanmugam told DT Next that the organisation had submitted its Green Chennai Initiative, an alternative solid waste management proposal for Chennai, a health impact study conducted in eight localities around the Kodungaiyur dumpyard, and a charter containing 46 demands for North Chennai’s development during its meetings with the three officials.

“We’ve met the key decision-makers of the new government and explained our concerns. This is not a programme against the government but we now feel there is a need to build strong public pressure so that the government reconsiders the project,” Shanmugam said.

Ahead of the gathering, the federation reiterated six key demands: scrap the proposed 2,100 tonne WTE at Kodungaiyur, permanently close the existing 50 tonne incinerator, implement the Green Chennai Initiative, act on the recommendations of its health study by providing permanent medical support and monthly relief to affected residents, prepare an environmental plan for Manali, Ennore, Tiruvottiyur, Kodungaiyur and Korukkupet, and redevelop the reclaimed 327-acre Kodungaiyur dumpyard into a public library and an environmental park after biomining.

The federation has also urged the State government to make public its development roadmap for North Chennai and accord greater priority to the region in Chennai’s Third Master Plan.