North Chennai residents raise concern over stray dog menace

At least two dog-bite incidents had been reported in the last one week, and so, residents sought immediate intervention from the Corporation.

Residents of Durgai Avenue accused the civic body of not relocating sterilised stray dogs in the locality. “More than 30 dogs camp at specific spots at night and roam across Durgai Avenue and nearby streets. Most of them do not have collars,” said LM Jai Ganesh, civic activist and resident of Muthamizh Nagar in Kodungaiyur. “We’ve found it difficult to return home at night and motorists struggled to navigate the streets because of packs of dogs.”

The situation turned serious last week on Nethaji Street in Selavayal, Ward 35, where two persons were bitten by stray dogs. “In one incident, a six-year-old boy was bitten two weeks ago,” said Vimal, a resident of Selavayal.